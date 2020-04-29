AbbVie Inc.[ABBV] stock saw a move by 0.58% on Tuesday, touching 2.07 million. Based on the recent volume, AbbVie Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ABBV shares recorded 1.48B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock additionally went up by 2.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ABBV stock is set at 3.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ABBV shares showcased 8.14% increase. ABBV saw 97.86 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 62.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at 39.00% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.22. Its Return on Equity is -95.60%, and its Return on Assets is 11.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABBV financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.55 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 2.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.