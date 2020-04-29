The share price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] inclined by $0.88, presently trading at $1.29. The company’s shares saw 581.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.19 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UAVS jumped by 47.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.3200 compared to +0.6099 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 124.37%, while additionally gaining 110.82% during the last 12 months.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give UAVS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.27, with the high estimate being $453.75, the low estimate being $453.75 and the median estimate amounting to $453.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 31.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.80. Its Return on Equity is -48.90%, and its Return on Assets is -45.10%. These metrics suggest that this AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.37. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has 14.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 581.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 25.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.54. This RSI suggests that AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.