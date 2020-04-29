AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] saw a change by -0.08% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.68. The company is holding 560.12M shares with keeping 560.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 102.88% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -35.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -35.70%, trading +102.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 560.12M shares valued at 3.24 million were bought and sold.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AGNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.67, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $12.25 and the median estimate amounting to $13.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at 23.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50. These measurements indicate that AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.15. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AGNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 896.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 152.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 34.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 96.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11 and P/E Ratio of 10.98. These metrics all suggest that AGNC Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 560.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 19.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 4.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.