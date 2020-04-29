AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $89.53 after ABC shares went down by -1.38% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE:ABC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $89.53, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] sitting at 0.50% and its Gross Margin at 2.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.66. Its Return on Equity is 22.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 151.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.44 and P/E Ratio of 28.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] has 204.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.06 to 97.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.