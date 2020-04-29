Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] took an upward turn with a change of 6.94%, trading at the price of $41.63 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Anaplan Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.48M shares for that time period. PLAN monthly volatility recorded 6.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.98%. PS value for PLAN stocks is 15.19 with PB recorded at 17.94.

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Anaplan Inc. [PLAN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.51, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] sitting at -42.70% and its Gross Margin at 73.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.60. Its Return on Equity is -50.20%, and its Return on Assets is -24.40%. These metrics suggest that this Anaplan Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -36.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.75.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has 135.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.04 to 63.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] a Reliable Buy?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.