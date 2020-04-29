Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] saw a change by 1.72% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.17. The company is holding 560.00M shares with keeping 554.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.53% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.25% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.08%, trading +28.53% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 560.00M shares valued at 2.62 million were bought and sold.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.17, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] sitting at 2.10% and its Gross Margin at 6.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.08. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has 560.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.92 to 47.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 2.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.