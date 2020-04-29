Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.60 after BRN shares went up by 5.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give BRN an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] sitting at -56.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -57.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -77.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -143.89. Its Return on Equity is -152.60%, and its Return on Assets is -35.60%. These metrics suggest that this Barnwell Industries Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21. Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.52.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] has 7.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 27.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] a Reliable Buy?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.