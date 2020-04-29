The share price of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] inclined by $6.65, presently trading at $6.76. The company’s shares saw 97.08% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.43 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BBBY jumped by 46.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.69 compared to +2.19 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 43.01%, while additionally dropping -60.51% during the last 12 months. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.04. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.72% decrease from the current trading price.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give BBBY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.76, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at -7.50% and its Gross Margin at 31.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.46. Its Return on Equity is -35.30%, and its Return on Assets is -9.70%. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 213.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 187.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 123.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 818.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 17.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 13.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.