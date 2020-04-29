BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] gained by 11.93% on the last trading session, reaching $3.74 price per share at the time. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 163.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 545.05M with the latest information.

The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at the price of $3.74 with 9.98 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BCRX shares recorded 7.95M.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BCRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.73, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -135.90. Its Return on Assets is -83.10%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 116.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] has 163.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 545.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.38 to 8.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 170.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 16.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.