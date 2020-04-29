Bionano Genomics Inc.[BNGO] stock saw a move by 3.56% on Tuesday, touching 1.98 million. Based on the recent volume, Bionano Genomics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BNGO shares recorded 39.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock additionally went up by 18.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BNGO stock is set at -90.19% by far, with shares price recording returns by -63.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BNGO shares showcased -54.04% decrease. BNGO saw 4.70 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -120.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -261.76. Its Return on Assets is -114.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 555.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has 39.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 4.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.