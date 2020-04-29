Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] opened at $8.70 and closed at $8.47 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] had 3.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.17%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.44 during that period and BE managed to take a rebound to 15.45 in the last 52 weeks.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.72, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -29.60% and its Gross Margin at 12.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -39.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.07. Its Return on Equity is 208.90%, and its Return on Assets is -24.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BE financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 125.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 969.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 15.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 216.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.