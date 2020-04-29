Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] saw a change by 15.02% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.02. The company is holding 86.90M shares with keeping 86.33M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 186.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -46.40% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -45.41%, trading +184.36% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 86.90M shares valued at 1.65 million were bought and sold.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.01, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.28. Its Return on Equity is 73.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLMN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,467.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,351.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 9.06. These metrics all suggest that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has 86.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 983.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 186.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 8.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.