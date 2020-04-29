The share price of Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] inclined by $15.80, presently trading at $17.30. The company’s shares saw 92.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.00 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BLDR jumped by 28.34% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 17.63 compared to +3.82 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 29.78%, while additionally gaining 22.18% during the last 12 months. Builders FirstSource Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.7% increase from the current trading price.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BLDR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.30, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is sitting at 4.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 27.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90. Its Return on Equity is 30.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.90 and P/E Ratio of 9.13. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has 115.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 28.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 6.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.