C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] saw a change by -0.04% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $74.01. The company is holding 133.39M shares with keeping 129.87M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -18.88% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 133.39M shares valued at 1.7 million were bought and sold.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHRW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.01, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $51.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.04.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 16.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.36. Its Return on Equity is 34.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.40%. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 17.70. These metrics all suggest that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has 133.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.94 to 91.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 2.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.