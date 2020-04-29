Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] took an upward turn with a change of 2.88%, trading at the price of $17.49 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Carrier Global Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 15.64M shares for that time period. CARR monthly volatility recorded 10.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.34%. PS value for CARR stocks is 0.79.

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CARR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.63.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has 866.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.50 to 17.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.09% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.