Carvana Co.[CVNA] stock saw a move by -8.14% on Tuesday, touching 4.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Carvana Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CVNA shares recorded 155.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock could reach median target price of $91.00.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock additionally went down by -3.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 69.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CVNA stock is set at 17.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CVNA shares showcased 4.71% increase. CVNA saw 115.23 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 22.16 compared to high within the same period of time.

Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Carvana Co. [CVNA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVNA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $82.96, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $91.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carvana Co. [CVNA] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carvana Co. [CVNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carvana Co. [CVNA] sitting at -9.30% and its Gross Margin at 12.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.37. Its Return on Equity is -116.90%, and its Return on Assets is -7.00%. These metrics suggest that this Carvana Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,660.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,018.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 47.39.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] has 155.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.16 to 115.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 274.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carvana Co. [CVNA] a Reliable Buy?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.