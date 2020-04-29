Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained by 3.09% on the last trading session, reaching $119.03 price per share at the time. Caterpillar Inc. represents 551.28M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 63.65B with the latest information.

The Caterpillar Inc. traded at the price of $119.03 with 1.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CAT shares recorded 5.60M.

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Caterpillar Inc. [CAT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CAT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $119.12, with the high estimate being $198.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $115.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is sitting at 3.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/31/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 32.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30. These measurements indicate that Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.16. Its Return on Equity is 40.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.80%. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 262.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.13 and P/E Ratio of 12.60. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has 551.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.50 to 150.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 3.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.