The share price of Celanese Corporation [NYSE: CE] inclined by $82.61, presently trading at $81.94. The company’s shares saw 55.48% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 52.70 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CE jumped by 11.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 86.91 compared to +8.48 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.97%, while additionally dropping -24.01% during the last 12 months. Celanese Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $99.95. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.01% increase from the current trading price.

Celanese Corporation [NYSE:CE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Celanese Corporation [CE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.94, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Celanese Corporation [CE] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Celanese Corporation [CE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Celanese Corporation [CE] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 25.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50. These measurements indicate that Celanese Corporation [CE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.24. Its Return on Equity is 30.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that Celanese Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Celanese Corporation [CE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Celanese Corporation [CE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.56 and P/E Ratio of 13.73. These metrics all suggest that Celanese Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Celanese Corporation [CE] has 120.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.70 to 128.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 5.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Celanese Corporation [CE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Celanese Corporation [CE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.