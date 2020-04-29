Chimerix Inc.[CMRX] stock saw a move by 58.94% on Tuesday, touching 13.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Chimerix Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CMRX shares recorded 63.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] stock additionally went up by 4.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.34% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CMRX stock is set at -44.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by -16.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CMRX shares showcased 15.27% increase. CMRX saw 4.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.19 compared to high within the same period of time.

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Chimerix Inc. [CMRX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.42, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -31.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.25. Its Return on Equity is -84.10%, and its Return on Assets is -76.50%. These metrics suggest that this Chimerix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 9.14. Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has 63.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 95.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 4.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 6.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.28. This RSI suggests that Chimerix Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chimerix Inc. [CMRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.