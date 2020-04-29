Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] saw a change by 10.05% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.05. The company is holding 286.99M shares with keeping 240.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 104.55% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.15% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.60%, trading +104.55% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 286.99M shares valued at 6.19 million were bought and sold.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CDE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.05, with the high estimate being $11.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -44.00% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -46.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -30.61. Its Return on Equity is -43.00%, and its Return on Assets is -21.90%. These metrics suggest that this Coeur Mining Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 286.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 12.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.