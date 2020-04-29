Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] shares went lower by -0.74% from its previous closing of 16.28, now trading at the price of $16.16, also subtracting -0.12 points. Is CMC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CMC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 117.52M float and a 6.81% run over in the last seven days. CMC share price has been hovering between 24.04 and 10.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Commercial Metals Company [CMC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give CMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.16, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.28.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Commercial Metals Company [CMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Commercial Metals Company [CMC] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 16.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.25. Its Return on Equity is 18.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that Commercial Metals Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.45 and P/E Ratio of 6.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has 118.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.76 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 6.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Commercial Metals Company [CMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Commercial Metals Company [CMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.