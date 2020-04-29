Conduent Incorporated[CNDT] stock saw a move by 0.26% on Tuesday, touching 3.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Conduent Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CNDT shares recorded 215.92M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] stock could reach median target price of $2.55.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] stock additionally went down by -11.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CNDT stock is set at -85.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -59.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CNDT shares showcased -67.77% decrease. CNDT saw 13.14 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNDT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.90, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $2.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] sitting at -45.40% and its Gross Margin at 21.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -48.28. Its Return on Equity is -96.70%, and its Return on Assets is -35.80%. These metrics suggest that this Conduent Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 127.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.83.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has 215.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 409.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.54 to 13.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 9.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Conduent Incorporated [CNDT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.