The share price of Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] inclined by $13.44, presently trading at $14.87. The company’s shares saw 115.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.90 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CLR jumped by 21.96% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 14.86 compared to +2.33 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 57.75%, while additionally dropping -72.03% during the last 12 months. Continental Resources Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.53% increase from the current trading price.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CLR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.90, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.47. Its Return on Equity is 11.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 7.18. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has 342.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 49.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.95, which indicates that it is 11.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.