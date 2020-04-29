Corning Incorporated [GLW] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $21.91 after GLW shares went down by -1.04% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Corning Incorporated [GLW], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GLW an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corning Incorporated [GLW] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Corning Incorporated [GLW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corning Incorporated [GLW] sitting at 11.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70. Its Return on Equity is 7.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GLW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corning Incorporated [GLW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Corning Incorporated [GLW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 21.43. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] has 760.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.44 to 34.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 3.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corning Incorporated [GLW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corning Incorporated [GLW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.