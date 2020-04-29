Crestwood Equity Partners LP[CEQP] stock saw a move by 10.21% on Tuesday, touching 2.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CEQP shares recorded 64.16M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] stock could reach median target price of $9.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] stock additionally went up by 36.49% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 150.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CEQP stock is set at -74.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.83% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CEQP shares showcased -72.67% decrease. CEQP saw 40.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.65 compared to high within the same period of time.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CEQP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.50, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] sitting at 13.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.21. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CEQP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 179.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.20 and P/E Ratio of 3.26. These metrics all suggest that Crestwood Equity Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has 64.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 609.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 258.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.34, which indicates that it is 10.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.