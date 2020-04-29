Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] opened at $21.41 and closed at $20.78 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.35% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] had 1.14 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.99M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.25 during that period and DAR managed to take a rebound to 29.57 in the last 52 weeks.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.06, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 23.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.67. Its Return on Equity is 13.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that Darling Ingredients Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 11.33. These metrics all suggest that Darling Ingredients Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has 163.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.25 to 29.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 4.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.