Designer Brands Inc.[DBI] stock saw a move by 8.53% on Tuesday, touching 2.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Designer Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DBI shares recorded 71.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] stock additionally went up by 19.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DBI stock is set at -72.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DBI shares showcased -64.70% decrease. DBI saw 23.39 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.60 compared to high within the same period of time.

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Designer Brands Inc. [DBI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DBI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.11, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.87. Its Return on Equity is 6.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 143.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.32.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has 71.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 436.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.60 to 23.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 12.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Designer Brands Inc. [DBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.