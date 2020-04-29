DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] opened at $5.62 and closed at $5.38 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] had 3.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.19%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.96 during that period and DRH managed to take a rebound to 11.79 in the last 52 weeks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DRH an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.73, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is sitting at 2.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50. These measurements indicate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.24. Its Return on Equity is 10.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62 and P/E Ratio of 6.32. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 201.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 192.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 8.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.