Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated[DBD] stock saw a move by 23.06% on Tuesday, touching 3.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DBD shares recorded 76.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] stock additionally went up by 52.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 35.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DBD stock is set at -57.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by -50.89% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DBD shares showcased -45.75% decrease. DBD saw 14.66 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DBD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.23, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] sitting at -0.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.50. Its Return on Equity is 84.80%, and its Return on Assets is -8.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DBD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has 76.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 400.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.80 to 14.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.95, which indicates that it is 13.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.