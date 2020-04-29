Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] opened at $39.74 and closed at $40.06 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $45.17.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] had 2.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.62M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.31%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.20%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 23.25 during that period and DFS managed to take a rebound to 92.98 in the last 52 weeks.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Discover Financial Services [DFS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DFS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.17, with the high estimate being $81.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Discover Financial Services [DFS] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at 51.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.90. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.16. Its Return on Equity is 26.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 181.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38 and P/E Ratio of 6.77. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 309.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.25 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.