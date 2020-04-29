Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE: ENZ] shares went higher by 16.67% from its previous closing of 2.76, now trading at the price of $3.22, also adding 0.46 points. Is ENZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.72 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ENZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 43.89M float and a 47.71% run over in the last seven days. ENZ share price has been hovering between 4.85 and 1.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE:ENZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 4/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENZ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.22, with the high estimate being $5.50, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] sitting at 0.50% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -28.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.89. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Enzo Biochem Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.62 and P/E Ratio of 99.08. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] has 47.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 153.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.56 to 4.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 16.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] a Reliable Buy?

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.