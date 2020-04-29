Everi Holdings Inc.[EVRI] stock saw a move by 16.20% on Tuesday, touching 1.56 million. Based on the recent volume, Everi Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EVRI shares recorded 80.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock additionally went up by 15.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EVRI stock is set at -57.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EVRI shares showcased -53.97% decrease. EVRI saw 14.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give EVRI an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 78.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.49. Its Return on Equity is -33.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Everi Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,081.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,070.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.64 and P/E Ratio of 24.30. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has 80.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 352.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 229.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 10.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.