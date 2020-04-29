The share price of First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] inclined by $9.00, presently trading at $9.47. The company’s shares saw 51.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.27 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FHN jumped by 17.34% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.49 compared to +1.57 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.17%, while additionally dropping -40.44% during the last 12 months. First Horizon National Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.08. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.61% increase from the current trading price.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FHN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.47, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.90. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.35. Its Return on Equity is 9.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FHN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 309.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.27 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 6.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.