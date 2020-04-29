First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] dipped by -3.44% on the last trading session, reaching $41.77 price per share at the time. First Solar Inc. represents 100.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.21B with the latest information.

The First Solar Inc. traded at the price of $41.77 with 1.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FSLR shares recorded 1.87M.

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to First Solar Inc. [FSLR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSLR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.77, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.26.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] sitting at -5.30% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.03. Its Return on Equity is -2.20%, and its Return on Assets is -1.60%. These metrics suggest that this First Solar Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.83.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has 100.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 69.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Solar Inc. [FSLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Solar Inc. [FSLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.