The share price of Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] inclined by $0.90, presently trading at $1.18. The company’s shares saw 93.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.61 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GEVO jumped by 32.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.2300 compared to +0.2890 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 33.51%, while additionally dropping -46.12% during the last 12 months. Gevo Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.32% increase from the current trading price.

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Gevo Inc. [GEVO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GEVO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.18, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -50.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -27.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.87. Its Return on Equity is -35.00%, and its Return on Assets is -28.40%. These metrics suggest that this Gevo Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has 15.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 3.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 16.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gevo Inc. [GEVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gevo Inc. [GEVO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.