Hexcel Corporation [HXL] saw a change by 8.48% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $31.08. The company is holding 83.70M shares with keeping 82.85M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.45% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.28% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.79%, trading +16.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 83.70M shares valued at 1.47 million were bought and sold.

Hexcel Corporation [NYSE:HXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Hexcel Corporation [HXL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HXL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.08, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hexcel Corporation [HXL] is sitting at 2.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hexcel Corporation [HXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hexcel Corporation [HXL] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10. These measurements indicate that Hexcel Corporation [HXL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.72. Its Return on Equity is 19.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Hexcel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.81 and P/E Ratio of 9.61. These metrics all suggest that Hexcel Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has 83.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.69 to 87.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 7.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hexcel Corporation [HXL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hexcel Corporation [HXL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.