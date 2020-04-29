Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] opened at $77.00 and closed at $75.75 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $80.46.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] had 2.1 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.57M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 44.30 during that period and HLT managed to take a rebound to 115.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HLT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.36, with the high estimate being $123.00, the low estimate being $61.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at 17.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.79. Its Return on Equity is -568.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HLT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 273.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.30 to 115.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 4.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.