Howmet Aerospace Inc.[HWM] stock saw a move by 5.08% on Tuesday, touching 2.85 million. Based on the recent volume, Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HWM shares recorded 429.35M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] stock additionally went up by 13.22% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HWM stock is set at -24.43% by far, with shares price recording returns by -50.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HWM shares showcased -43.41% decrease. HWM saw 26.27 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HWM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.99, with the high estimate being $32.96, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.44. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HWM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 112.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.09 and P/E Ratio of 11.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has 429.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.72 to 26.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.