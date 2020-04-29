Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] stock went up by 2.93% or 0.48 points up from its previous closing price of 16.36. The stock reached $16.84 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HUN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

HUN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $17.015, at one point touching $16.56. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -32.37%. The 52-week high currently stands at 24.90 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -27.07% after the recent low of 12.23.

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Huntsman Corporation [HUN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HUN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.84, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] sitting at 6.60% and its Gross Margin at 20.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.87. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Huntsman Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.21 and P/E Ratio of 6.88. These metrics all suggest that Huntsman Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has 219.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.23 to 24.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 3.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntsman Corporation [HUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntsman Corporation [HUN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.