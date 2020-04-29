Iconix Brand Group Inc.[ICON] stock saw a move by 22.29% on Tuesday, touching 1.44 million. Based on the recent volume, Iconix Brand Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ICON shares recorded 12.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] stock could reach median target price of $4.00.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] stock additionally went up by 12.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ICON stock is set at -56.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by -49.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ICON shares showcased -65.80% decrease. ICON saw 2.75 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ICON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ICON an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.93, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] sitting at -20.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -74.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -29.53. Its Return on Equity is 58.00%, and its Return on Assets is -18.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ICON financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 176.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.99. Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.47.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] has 12.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 2.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 17.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc. [ICON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.