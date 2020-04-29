Inpixon [INPX] saw a change by -0.87% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.12. The company is holding 10.17M shares with keeping 9.93M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 7.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -97.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -71.86%, trading +7.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 10.17M shares valued at 1.9 million were bought and sold.

Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Inpixon [INPX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 6/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give INPX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.13, with the high estimate being $12000.00, the low estimate being $12000.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12000.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inpixon [INPX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inpixon [INPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -251.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -580.15. Its Return on Equity is -334.90%, and its Return on Assets is -147.30%. These metrics suggest that this Inpixon does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Inpixon [INPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 148.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.15. Inpixon [INPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.45.

Inpixon [INPX] has 10.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.04 to 42.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 7.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inpixon [INPX] a Reliable Buy?

Inpixon [INPX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.