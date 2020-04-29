Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] saw a change by 3.53% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.81. The company is holding 581.86M shares with keeping 375.58M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 22.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -60.19% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.45%, trading +20.25% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 581.86M shares valued at 2.16 million were bought and sold.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.79, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] is sitting at 2.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 69.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.56. Its Return on Equity is 5.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IVZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 62.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.38 and P/E Ratio of 8.60. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has 581.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.20 to 22.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 8.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.