Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $1.32 after ETM shares went up by 7.32% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE:ETM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.32, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] sitting at -19.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.92. Its Return on Equity is -34.10%, and its Return on Assets is -10.50%. These metrics suggest that this Entercom Communications Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 227.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 221.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.81.

Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has 120.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 158.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 7.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 17.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.