The share price of NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] inclined by $88.80, presently trading at $90.90. The company’s shares saw 51.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 60.00 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NKE jumped by 4.23% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 91.24 compared to +2.44 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.69%, while additionally gaining 0.61% during the last 12 months. NIKE Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $93.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.73% increase from the current trading price.

NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding NIKE Inc. [NKE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give NKE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.90, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NIKE Inc. [NKE] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIKE Inc. [NKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIKE Inc. [NKE] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 44.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.25. Its Return on Equity is 47.10%, and its Return on Assets is 16.80%. These metrics all suggest that NIKE Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.15 and P/E Ratio of 33.62. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 140.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 105.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIKE Inc. [NKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIKE Inc. [NKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.