Pacific Drilling S.A.[PACD] stock saw a move by -1.96% on Tuesday, touching 1.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Pacific Drilling S.A. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PACD shares recorded 75.01M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] stock could reach median target price of $2.50.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] stock additionally went up by 10.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PACD stock is set at -96.53% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PACD shares showcased -80.97% decrease. PACD saw 15.66 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PACD an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.52, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 0.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.18. Its Return on Equity is -40.90%, and its Return on Assets is -22.00%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Drilling S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has 75.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 15.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.77, which indicates that it is 16.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.