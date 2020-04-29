Tupperware Brands Corporation[TUP] stock saw a move by 12.40% on Tuesday, touching 2.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Tupperware Brands Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TUP shares recorded 49.10M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock could reach median target price of $2.75.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock additionally went up by 29.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 46.59% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TUP stock is set at -89.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -62.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TUP shares showcased -84.17% decrease. TUP saw 24.16 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TUP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.90, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.31. Its Return on Equity is -6.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics suggest that this Tupperware Brands Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 140.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] has 49.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 126.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 24.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 13.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] a Reliable Buy?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.