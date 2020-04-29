iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ: IRBT] opened at $57.31 and closed at $61.13 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -7.08% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $56.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ: IRBT] had 1.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.53%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 32.79 during that period and IRBT managed to take a rebound to 105.07 in the last 52 weeks.

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to iRobot Corporation [IRBT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for iRobot Corporation [IRBT] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iRobot Corporation [IRBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iRobot Corporation [IRBT] sitting at 7.10% and its Gross Margin at 44.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.73. Its Return on Equity is 14.10%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that iRobot Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.53 and P/E Ratio of 19.08. These metrics all suggest that iRobot Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has 27.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.79 to 105.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 5.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iRobot Corporation [IRBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iRobot Corporation [IRBT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.