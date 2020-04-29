The share price of Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] inclined by $151.39, presently trading at $149.88. The company’s shares saw 37.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 109.16 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as JNJ jumped by 1.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 157.00 compared to -2.45 of all time high it touched on 04/23/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.92%, while additionally gaining 8.26% during the last 12 months. Johnson & Johnson is said to have a 12-month price target set at $161.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.01% increase from the current trading price.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $149.88, with the high estimate being $182.00, the low estimate being $133.00 and the median estimate amounting to $164.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $151.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.37. Its Return on Equity is 23.80%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that Johnson & Johnson is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 23.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.59B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 392.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.16 to 157.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 1.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.