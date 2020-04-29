KB Home [KBH] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $25.19 after KBH shares went up by 7.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

KB Home [NYSE:KBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to KB Home [KBH] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give KBH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.19, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KB Home [KBH] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KB Home [KBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 18.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.03.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KB Home [KBH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. KB Home [KBH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.67 and P/E Ratio of 7.92. These metrics all suggest that KB Home is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KB Home [KBH] has 91.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.82 to 40.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 156.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 6.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KB Home [KBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KB Home [KBH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.