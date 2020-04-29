The share price of L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] inclined by $12.58, presently trading at $13.02. The company’s shares saw 62.81% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.00 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LB jumped by 4.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 13.63 compared to +2.60 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.08%, while additionally dropping -51.26% during the last 12 months. L Brands Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.56% increase from the current trading price.

L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For L Brands Inc. [LB], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.03, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L Brands Inc. [LB] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.61.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of L Brands Inc. [LB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L Brands Inc. [LB] sitting at 1.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.15. Its Return on Equity is 32.00%, and its Return on Assets is -3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LB financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 119.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. L Brands Inc. [LB] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.17.

L Brands Inc. [LB] has 265.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 28.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 17.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L Brands Inc. [LB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L Brands Inc. [LB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.